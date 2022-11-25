West Point is headed to yet another state championship game.
The Green Wave turned in a stellar defensive showing and beat Vicksburg 14-0 in the Class 5A North final Friday night. The win earns them a date against Picayune in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
This will be West Point’s seventh-straight championship appearance, with its most recent title coming in 2019.
The Green Wave (11-2) scored quickly against Vicksburg (10-3), as Brandon Rainey scooped up a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff and returned it for a touchdown and 8-0 lead.
West Point scored its other TD with 7:58 left in the third quarter when tailback Keshawn Henley ran in from 6 yards.
West Point and Picayune will square off at 7 p.m. next Friday in Hattiesburg. Picayune won last year’s matchup, 40-21.
Louisville 31, Houston 21
Louisville rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Houston in the Class 4A North final.
The Wildcats (13-1) led 17-14 after three quarters, but Houston (12-2) pulled ahead 21-17 on Doug Jones’ 9-yard touchdown catch with 10:25 left. Louisville answered at the 6:17 mark when Kendon Sanders scored on a 2-yard run.
The Wildcats added a pick-six by Caden Thompkins to seal the win.
Steele Brooks threw two touchdown passes for Houston, including a 2-yarder to E.J. Stovall to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. Kirkland Triplett’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter put Louisville up 17-14.
McEvans 24, Biggersville 8
Someone finally figured out how to stop Biggersville’s explosive offense.
McEvans (13-1) put the clamps on a team that entered the Class 1A North final averaging 51.5 points per game. The Warriors led 16-0 at halftime.
Biggersville (12-1) didn’t get on the board until Drew Rowsey hit Dylan Rowsey for a 25-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. McEvans then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
