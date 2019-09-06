Houston erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat New Hope, 32-28, on Friday night.
Red Parker’s touchdown pass to Shemar Crawford brought the Hilltoppers (3-0) within 28-26 with 1:20 left.
After a failed two-point conversion, Houston recovered an onside kick. A quick 47-yard drive was capped by Allen Robertson’s 3-yard TD run.
The comeback began when Parker hit Julius Bell for a 20-yard touchdown pass at the 11:49 mark of the fourth. Robertson then ripped off a 35-yard scoring run with 8:50 left to make it a 28-20 game.
TCPS 41, Biggersville 26: Khi Holiday had another big night as Tupelo Christian (3-0) overcame a slow start.
Biggersville (1-1) led 12-0 after one quarter. But Holiday ran for a touchdown and threw two TDs to John Avery Herrod for a 21-12 halftime lead.
Holiday finished with 402 yards and four TDs on 24 of 35 passing. He also rushed for 75 yards and two TDs.
Herrod had 11 catches for 177 yards and three TDs; Noah Foster had eight grabs for 167 yards and a score.
South Pontotoc 24, Aberdeen 20: Rod Cook picked up his first win as the Cougars’ head coach.
Eli Allen connected with Clayton Heatherly for a pair of TD passes in the second quarter as South Pontotoc (1-2) took a 17-0 lead into the break.
Aberdeen pulled within 17-14 in the third before Cade Brown recovered a fumble in the end zone for South Pontotoc’s final score.
New Albany 43, Pontotoc 42 (OT): Charlie Lott’s 6-yard touchdown run was followed by C.J. Hill’s 2-point conversion run as New Albany (2-1) won in a shootout.
The game was tied 35-35 at the end of regulation. Pontotoc (0-3) got the ball first, with Tres Vaughn catching a 14-yard TD pass from Brice Deaton.
The Warriors had a chance to pull ahead with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter but missed a short field goal.
Smithville 33, Mantachie 7: Octavion Miller accounted for three touchdowns as Smithville handed Mantachie (2-1) its first loss.
Jabril Smith scored the first two TDs for the Seminoles (3-0), on runs of 7 and 79 yards. Miller, the quarterback, then scored on a 4-yard run to give his team a 19-0 lead at halftime.
Miller added two scoring passes in the third quarter.
East Union 53, Ashland 0: Ty Walton passed for three TDs and ran for another. as the Urchins (2-1) romped.
Colton Plunk caught two of Walton’s TD throws and added a 40-yard scoring run.