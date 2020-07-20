Several area high school football teams have adjusted their 2020 schedules due to the season’s delayed start.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association decided last week to cut out the first two weeks of the season, meaning it will now start on Sept. 3-4. That left some teams with open dates early in the schedule.
On Monday, Tupelo announced it had filled its Sept. 18 open date with a home game against Grenada. And Baldwyn, originally scheduled to be off Sept. 4, will open the season at home versus Water Valley.
Other games that were scheduled for the first two weeks have been moved. Houston at Pontotoc, which have met in the season opener the past seven years, will meet Sept. 18 in Pontotoc.
The annual rivalry game between Walnut and Falkner, which was set for Aug. 27, will now be played Sept. 17 at Walnut.