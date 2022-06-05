INGOMAR – Right now, Blue Mountain’s girls might seem less imposing than they were last season, but that’s not how they feel.
The Lady Cougars lost Teauna Foote to graduation, and now they’ve lost rising sophomore Saniyah Cook. The 6-foot-1 post player, who averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game last season, is transferring to reigning Class 3A state champ Booneville.
Blue Mountain went 25-5 last season and reached the 1A quarterfinals. Point guard Arare Foote, for one, sees no reason why her team can’t at least equal that success next season.
“It’s not just about one person; it’s a team effort,” Foote said. “It doesn’t matter if you lose one or two people, as long as you’ve got the team behind you, you can still do what you need to do.”
Foote definitely has the Lady Cougars behind her. During summer league play on Thursday, the junior wreaked havoc on both ends of the floor as Blue Mountain blew out Pine Grove.
Foote averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game last season.
“She’s the engine on our defense,” coach Regina Chills said. “She makes us go. That’s what I tell her all the time, is that our team goes as far as she takes it, because she gets us revved up.”
Foote is taking it upon herself to keep Blue Mountain playing at a high level.
“I make sure that since other people don’t know as much, I try to help them and teach them. But also better myself, like making sure I can help on defense more,” she said.
Keyauna Foote – Arare’s cousin – will play a big role as well. The 5-10 junior is athletic and can shoot from the outside, and she’s working to improve her post game. Last season, Foote averaged 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
“She’s an all-around player,” Chills said.
This summer, the Lady Cougars are focused on establishing chemistry, what with the personnel losses altering everyone’s role to some degree. Cook might be gone, but Chills is only worried about who’s back.
“I feel really good because it’s that want. They want to win, and they have put in so much for the past two years,” Chills said. “They know what they’re capable of doing.”