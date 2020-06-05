SALTILLO • It feels a lot like starting over for Saltillo’s volleyball team.
The program, which is entering its second year, didn’t see its offseason schedule greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Tigers began their summer work this week, just as they did last year.
“But it just doesn’t feel the same, because we’ve already been out of school for two months or whatever,” said senior Bri Huckaby. “So it feels like we’re starting later.”
More than 30 students showed up for team tryouts on Wednesday. Once the roster is selected, the first order of business will be skill development, which is of extra importance for a young program like Saltillo’s.
Problem is, coach Lee Buse won’t be able to fully judge his players’ progress until the season starts in August. The Mississippi High School Activities Association has prohibited competition between schools this summer as a health precaution.
“We can see development on the floor here with each other, but not to know where we’re at with other folks,” Buse said. “I think that’s what we’re going to miss.”
Saltillo had a strong debut last fall, going 14-8 and reaching the Class 5A playoffs. And Huckaby, an outside hitter, is the kind of player around whom the Lady Tigers can build an offense.
Huckaby, who led Saltillo in kills last season, was able to work on her game after schools were closed in March. She has a sand volleyball court in her back yard, where she played with her father and some of his friends.
“Learning how to jump in sand, it’s a lot harder,” Huckaby said. “And they’re putting me on a men’s (net), so when I come jump on a girls net and on concrete, it’s made my jump higher.”
Another key returnee is junior libero Caitlyn Carnathan. She also plays softball, so not having anything to do but work out on her own since March has been aggravating.
“I’m ready to get back in it and get back going, because we ended really well last year for a first-year team. So I’m ready to see what we have this year,” Carnathan said.
Like Carnathan, Huckaby is a multi-sport athlete – she made the Daily Journal’s All-Area soccer team this year. What they lack in volleyball experience is bolstered by their work ethic and knowledge of what it takes to win.
“We have a couple of softball kids, we have a couple in cheer that have been competitive, so we’ve got a good mix as far as kids who are competitively in good shape,” Buse said. “We didn’t lose that, I just think skill-wise, fundamentals, once again you’re starting over.”