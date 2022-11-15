Scott Brown played a central role in Booneville’s football juggernaut more than three decades ago. Now he has the lead role.
Brown was promoted to head coach of the Blue Devils on Monday. He takes over for Mike Mattox, who retired last week after 13 seasons at the helm.
Back in 1990, Brown was a senior quarterback when Jim Drewry began his second stint as Booneville’s head coach. They led the Blue Devils to a state championship that season, but the going was rough early on.
Drewry had dumped Booneville’s traditional split-back veer offense in favor of the wishbone. After a 2-2 start, the players nominated Brown to speak with Drewry about returning to the veer.
“As a 17-, 18-year-old kid, I’m sitting here asking a guy to change his offense, and he told me, ‘I tell you what we’ll do. We’re going to absolutely look at that. We’ll do it. But we’re still going to do what I want to do,’” Brown said. “The next week I think it was 52-0 at halftime, and we never checked up again.”
Running elements of both offenses, Booneville reeled off 10-straight wins and captured the Class 2A title.
That was essentially the beginning of Brown’s coaching journey. He spent 25 years in Alabama, including six as head coach at Wilson (2012-17), where he had a record of 43-22.
He took a year off after Wilson before taking an assistant’s job at Brooks. Brown, 49, spent a year at Hickman County (Tenn.) and then returned to Booneville prior to this season as an assistant coach.
“My coaching circle, I’ve been very fortunate,” Brown said. “I’ve played for some legendary coaches, some hall of fame coaches, I’ve been able to coach with some hall of fame coaches. I think that’s invaluable. You learn what winners do.”
Booneville went 4-7 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. It was the program’s first losing season in five years, but a lot of young talent returns next year.
“We had a real good eighth grade class, and if we put these with the guys we’ve got now – their work ethic, their attitude has been exceptional,” Brown said. “I think they’re hungry. They’re ready to get this thing going, get it back on track and play Booneville football.”
