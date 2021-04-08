OXFORD – Lafayette High School’s quarterbacks will be getting some SEC-level coaching.
Dan Werner, the former Ole Miss offensive coordinator, has been hired as Lafayette’s quarterbacks coach. The Oxford Eagle first reported the news on Thursday.
Werner coached at Ole Miss in 2006-07 under Ed Orgeron, and then he was co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach for Hugh Freeze from 2012-16.
Lafayette head coach Michael Fair said he got to know Werner during his first Ole Miss stint, and the two kept in touch over the years.
“I always knew that he wanted to make Oxford his home when he got through coaching,” Fair said. “So I just put it out there for the past few years and said, ‘Look, when you’re ready, I’d love to have the opportunity to work with you.’ He’s at a point in his career that it worked out.”
Werner was also quarterbacks coach at South Carolina for two years (2018-19). He has a reputation for building highly productive offenses, and Fair is excited about what he can do for Lafayette’s quarterbacks and the offense as a whole.
“There’s nothing really he hasn’t seen,” Fair said. “The one thing that I think he’ll bring to it is just a wealth of knowledge. And he realizes that every quarterback is different, and he also realizes that we’ve got to do things offensively that our quarterbacks can do.”
Lafayette has fielded some potent offenses in recent years. Under offensive coordinator Jason Russell, the Commodores averaged 384.9 yards per game over the past five seasons.
Russell left in February to be head coach at Olive Branch. Fair has yet to replace him, although he said whoever he hires probably won’t be the team's offensive coordinator per se.
“Dan will be heavily influencing what’s going on, and I will, too, and I think it’s going to be a good relationship,” Fair said.
Tyrus Williams returns at quarterback for Lafayette. Last season, he passed for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns, plus he rushed for 462 yards and seven TDs as Lafayette went 7-3.
Williams and some other football players could miss spring practices due to the baseball season, but Werner will get his hands on them this summer.
“When they get through, our summer workouts and 7-on-7s, it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch those guys develop under his leadership,” said Fair.