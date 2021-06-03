PEARL – Noah Foster has been chasing this moment for a long time. On Thursday afternoon, with the game ball in his back pocket and an MVP trophy in his hand, the senior was in the moment.
Foster’s shutout lifted Tupelo Christian to a 4-0 win over Resurrection Catholic in Game 2 of the Class 1A state finals at Trustmark Park, giving the Eagles their second state championship.
The previous title came in 2016, when Foster was in seventh grade. He didn’t join the varsity until the following season.
“Me, Khi (Holiday) and Colin (Oswalt), we’ve been playing since seventh grade. We’ve been waiting for this moment, us as a team,” Foster said.
TCPS (25-10) normally depends on Foster for his bat and his defensive play at shortstop. But he’s come up big on the mound during the playoffs, having tossed a complete game to clinch the North finals series against Pine Grove.
Foster (5-1) entered this game with a 5.25 ERA, but Resurrection Catholic (27-7) couldn’t string together its hits. Resurrection had eight hits but stranded nine baserunners.
Foster struck out eight and walked just two.
“My curveball was definitely on today, but mostly I got them with the outside fastball,” he said. “They’d either strike out or hit a weak ground ball to second base.”
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and it stayed that way until the seventh. Foster stepped to the plate with runners at second and third and drove them both in with a single up the middle, giving him three RBIs for the day.
TCPS collected eight hits, including two apiece from Oswalt and Jon Paul Yates.
This is a team that coach Drew Dillard knew could make a title run, especially if he got clutch pitching like Foster delivered on Thursday.
“We definitely knew we had a chance, especially the way we practice,” Dillard said. “We practice the right way and we play the right way.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Logan White led off the third with a single and scored on Foster’s fielder’s choice. Holiday also scored on the play on a throwing error, making it 2-0.
Big Stat: Foster had five inning-ending strikeouts, four with runners on base.
Coach Speak: “He doesn’t lay down, and he’s going to come at them.” – Dillard, on Foster