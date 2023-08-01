Four area high school coaches were finalists for national awards from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA).
While none of them were winners at last week’s NHSACA National Coach of the Year Ceremony, just being nominated was a big honor in their eyes.
The four coaches are Pontotoc’s Mike Bain (girls cross country), Baldwyn’s Michael Gray (golf), Ripley’s Perry Liles (powerlifting) and Tupelo Christian’s Greg Warnick (boys cross country).
Bain officially retired in 2022 after 46 years of coaching cross country and track and field at Pontotoc. Those programs won a total of 50 state championships during his tenure.
“Coming at the end of my coaching career, it was an honor to be a national finalist on behalf of hundreds of kids who made my record possible,” Bain said. “It is more their accomplishments than mine.”
Warnick said he was pulling hard for Bain to win, because “he’s won more championships than anybody I know of.”
The coaches attended the awards ceremony, which was held in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 27.
“I had gone back in 2018, so that's the second time I've been selected to go out there for that. I was very appreciative,” said Gray.
Eight finalists were selected for each sport. Powerlifting fell under the category “special sports,” and Liles was one of just two nominees from that sport.
“I feel honored with that recognition,” he said. “The award goes beyond myself, though. I feel it represents the lifters, coaches, and schools that have made the sport of powerlifting so successful in Mississippi.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.