Four area players now hold the title of Mr. Baseball.
Oxford’s Campbell Smithwick (Class 6A), Kossuth’s Hank Eaton (3A), East Union’s Rett Johnson (2A) and Biggersville’s Dylan Rowsey (1A) were announced as the top players in their respective classes on Thursday.
This is the first year for the Mr. Baseball award, which is a joint effort of the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Winners were selected by a statewide panel of coaches and media members.
Smithwick, a senior catcher who hits from the left side, is batting .461 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Chargers. The Ole Miss signee moved from Conway, South Carolina, to Oxford prior to his junior season and has lived up to his billing, earning Daily Journal All-Area first-team honors last year.
Smithwick has led the Chargers into the third round of the 6A playoffs, with Game 2 against Lewisburg set for Friday.
Eaton, a junior pitcher and shortstop, is hitting .397 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs and 38 runs scored. On the mound, the Auburn commit is 6-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 56 1-3 innings.
Kossuth has reached the third round of the playoffs and will try to finish off a sweep of Alcorn Central on Friday.
Johnson, a senior shortstop, is batting .518 with 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 38 RBIs and 52 runs scored. He’s also stolen 24 bases and has a .915 fielding percentage.
Johnson led East Union to the 2A state title last season, and the Urchins are up 1-0 in their third-round series against Eupora, with Game 2 on Friday.
Rowsey, a senior shortstop and pitcher, is hitting .460 with 21 RBIs and 37 runs scored. He’s been nearly untouchable on the mound, with an 8-0 record, 0.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 45 2-3 innings.
Biggersville is leading its 1A playoff series against West Union and will go for the sweep Friday.
The other Mr. Baseball winners are JoJo Parker of Purvis in 4A and T.J. Dunsford of East Central in 5A. All winners will be honored May 23 during a luncheon at the MHSAA Conference Center in Clinton.
