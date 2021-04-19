Four area schools brought home state powerlifting titles in Jackson over the weekend.
East Union’s girls continued their dominance, winning Class I for their eighth-straight championship. Eight lifters won gold, including Emma Boatner, who won the 198-pound weight class by lifting a total of 920 pounds.
The Tupelo Christian boys took the 1A title, the program’s first. Three Eagles earned gold, including Josh Berry, who won the 181-pound class with the aid of a 565-pound squat.
Kossuth’s boys won the 3A crown as four lifters claimed gold. Ethan Martindale led the effort, winning the 275-pound class with 1,460 total pounds lifted.
And in 4A, Corinth’s boys won their first title. Five Warriors took gold, including Dom Singleton in the 275-pound class.