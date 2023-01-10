MOOREVILLE - Lulu Franks scored only two points Tuesday night, but they were the biggest two of the night.
In a tie game with seconds remaining, Franks drove the lane, her floater bouncing off the back of the rim and through the net as time expired to hand No. 9 Mooreville a 54-52 win against second-ranked Tishomingo County.
“I threw it up and stood under there watching it bounce around,” Franks said.
It took one more bounce before she could watch it fall, giving Mooreville its first lead since the first period of the Division 1-4A match.
The Lady Troopers (18-2, 4-1) played a lemon of a game for three quarters, before Lulu’s winner. They trailed by 11 at the half before cutting it to six by the end of the third.
Reese Moore had just tied things at 52-52 with 12 seconds to play, the last of her 18 points to lead the Lady Braves (18-2, 4-1).
Mooreville forced three late turnovers, mixed with a technical foul on Tishomingo, that led to seven straight points from Lyla Cox. Cox tied it at 50-50 after a steal from Laklyn Nichols and then had a go-ahead basket. Nichols scored a game-high 21.
“Our full court pressure hurt them,” Mooreville coach Roman Doty said. “Just proud of the girls the way they scrapped and fought.”
Tishomingo got 12 points from Hallie Durham, including four 3-pointers in the first half. Durham stood her ground in an attempt to get a charge call on Franks’ winning shot.
Mooreville scored 16 in the fourth and held Tishomingo County to 18 in the second half.
“We looked like an inexperienced ball team and it fell apart,” Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton said. “We had complete control of the game. They turned up the pressure, and we didn’t handle it well.”
(B) Mooreville 63, Tishomingo County 45: Dathan Timms scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Troopers, who held Tishomingo County to six first-quarter points. David Upchurch added 14 for Mooreville.
Ayden McDeavitt led Tishomingo with 15.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Franks hit the game-winner as the clock hit all zeroes, capping a 9-2 Mooreville run to end the game.
Point Maker: Nichols scored a game-high 21 points for Mooreville, including 15 in the second half.
Talking Point: “Heck of a play there at the end, could have gone either way. The ball rolled in.” – Doty
