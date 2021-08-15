AMORY• A lot of responsibility sits upon the shoulders of Charleston French this season.
He’s the lone returning offensive starter for Amory’s football team, which has a first-year head coach in Brooks Dampeer. French is working with a new quarterback.
There are a lot of unknowns for the Panthers, but French is someone who can provide a level head and a steady hand. All while punishing would-be tacklers, as he’s done the last two years.
“His knowledge of the game is really good,” Dampeer said Friday as the Panthers wound down the first week of preseason camp. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes. He’s a big back that’s going to rumble down the field, and we hope it’s going to take more than one or two guys to get him down.”
French first came onto the scene as a freshman when Amory’s starting running back went down with an injury. The starting job has been his ever since.
Prolific runner
The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder has rushed for 2,088 yards and 15 touchdowns on 361 carries in his career. With so many starters from last season gone, French becomes the leader of the offense.
“I have to be more accountable. I have to be there for my teammates, do the little things right,” French said.
Amory’s biggest loss was at quarterback, where Hunter Jones had been a four-year starter. Junior Jatavian Ware steps into the role with no prior experience.
He has good size at 5-11, 190, and a strong arm.
“Pretty even-keeled, and that’s pretty good at that position,” Dampeer said. “When you haven’t played that position, you cannot do anything to simulate game-time experience.”
The Panthers’ offense will be multiple, but it will start with French. He’s the son of former Amory and Ole Miss standout Rufus French, and Dampeer said that’s evident in his football IQ.
“You can tell he’s football savvy,” he said. “He’s been around the game a long time, can see the next thing that’s gong to happen and understands what’s going to happen on the next play.”
Amory went 9-2 last season, won the Division 1-3A title, and reached the third round of the playoffs. A lot of things factor into duplicating that success this fall, not the least of them French, and he knows it.
“I feel like I’m very prepared,” he said. “I’ve got God on my side, and I’m going to go out there and try to do the best for my teammates.”