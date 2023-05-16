HATTIESBURG – Neelie Stahl busted out of her slump in heroic fashion on Tuesday.
The freshman’s RBI double in the seventh inning gave Hamilton a walk-off 5-4 win over Sebastopol in Game 1 of the Class 1A state softball finals at Southern Miss. Stahl also had an RBI double in the fifth to tie the game.
“I don’t know where it’s been all year,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “It’s there every day in practice, and it shows up occasionally in a game. But she had a heck of a game today.”
Game 2 will be Wednesday.
Stahl’s big hit capped a game in which Hamilton (22-7) had to play catch-up. Sebastopol (25-8) took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning on RBIs from Annagrace Stewart and Neely Wolverton.
The Lady Lions got a run back in the fourth on Madison Mitchell’s two-out RBI single.
Stahl’s first double tied it at 4-4 in the fifth, but she was stranded at third base. Stahl finished the day 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a sac fly in the third inning.
“I’ve been in a slump, but I’ve been working really hard at home and at practice,” she said.
Trinity Jones got the win in the circle despite a scary moment in the second inning. A line drive off smacked off her mask, but after a few minutes Jones shook it off and kept pitching.
In seven innings, she allowed five hits. Jones retired 11 of the last 12 batters she faced.
“She’s a bulldog, man. I’ve never seen one get hit in the face mask as hard as she got hit, and came right back and didn’t miss a beat,” Loague said.
Mitchell had two hits and two RBIs for Hamilton. Her infield single in the second gave the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Kylie Springfield led off the seventh with a single to left, and she scored on Stahl’s double.
Big Stat: Hamilton won despite stranding seven runners in scoring position.
Coach Speak: “We came out shaky, made a few bonehead errors defensively. Everybody woke up about the fourth inning and got our focus back and made some great plays defensively, couple of big hits.” – Loague
