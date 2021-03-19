ECRU – Ty Long has the poise of a much older player.
The freshman hurler turned in a veteran showing Friday night, tossing a complete game with 12 strikeouts as Ripley topped North Pontotoc, 4-1, in a Division 1-4A showdown.
Long allowed just four hits and kept the Vikings’ batters off balance all night.
“No matter what happens, he doesn’t get pressured. He’s always in control,” Ripley coach Joel Gafford said.
Ripley (8-2, 1-1), ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, avenged a 5-3 loss to North Pontotoc on Tuesday.
Long (3-1) faced only one big jam, when North Pontotoc (4-7, 1-1) put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth. He got the next two batters out before issuing back-to-back walks, the second one bringing in the Vikings’ only run.
Long then induced a groundout to leave the bags full.
“Went through it pretty easy at the beginning, started struggling – they started picking up on me,” Long said. “I had to change a lot of my moves up, because I wasn’t doing it in the early innings.”
Those “moves” are partly why North Pontotoc’s bats had so little success. Long changed his delivery cadence constantly – leg kick, no leg kick, quick pitch, you name it.
It’s a strategy employed by several of Ripley’s pitchers.
“We don’t have anybody that throws real hard, so we look for any advantage we can get,” Gafford said.
If that was unconventional, so was the way Ripley scratched out its runs. The Tigers scored in the first inning on an errant throw to second base after a Drew Coombs single.
In the third, Micah Johnston dashed home from third when North pitcher Ty Roberson tried to pick off a runner who broke from first to second.
The next two runs came on a 1-3-5 double play in the fourth and a wild pitch in the sixth.
Roberson (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in four-plus innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: After North Pontotoc loaded the bases in the fifth, Bo Howell was walked to bring in a run. But Long escaped further damage with a groundout.
Big Stat: Long threw 108 pitches and walked just three batters.
Coach Speak: “We just didn’t get the hits tonight when we needed them, but we’ll be back.” – North Pontotoc coach Chad Anthony