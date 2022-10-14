OXFORD – The Oxford Chargers overcame tons of adversity Friday night. Rattled by injuries and starting a freshman quarterback with zero varsity action under his belt, the Chargers got a massive 24-22 victory over Division 2-6A foe Clinton.
“I’m so proud of what our staff accomplished, what our team accomplished. We had so many people step up and rise to the occasion to get the job done,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said.
William Wilkinson nailed a 33-yard field goal at the final horn to give Oxford (4-3, 2-2) the victory.
Oxford's usual starting quarterback, Mack Howard, was out with a concussion. Making his first start, freshman Mitchell Grandjean got things rolling early, finding Jack Harper on a 13-yard touchdown pass to grab an early 8-0 lead. Clinton answered a couple drives later with a 22-yard passing touchdown from Jordyn Battee to Kyler Hutton to cut the lead to 8-6.
Clinton (4-3, 3-1) would grab its first lead late in the second quarter as Battee connected with Juan Taylor on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Clinton’s 13-8 lead would be short-lived as Oxford executed a double pass touchdown right before the half to take a 15-13 lead into the locker room.
The defenses would be the story in the third quarter. After holding Clinton to a field goal midway through the third quarter, the Chargers grabbed all the momentum as linebacker Ty Cohran intercepted a Clinton pass and took it 84 yards for a clutch touchdown to grab a 21-16 lead.
Battee led the Arrows on an impressive drive late in the ballgame, finishing it off with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter.
The odds were stacked against a Charger offense that had struggled to move the ball effectively in the second half. Grandjean showed composure and led the Chargers on a drive deep into Arrow territory, highlighted by passes to Cashe Shows and Roman Gregory.
With the ball on the 16-yard line, Cutcliffe called timeout with 3 seconds left to set up the 33-yard field goal attempt for Wilkinson. By nailing it, the junior gave the Chargers a possible season-turning victory.
“You were prepared for this, you’re ready, you’ve earned this opportunity, so let’s go make the most of it, and he did it,” Cutcliffe on what he told Grandjean before the final drive.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Grandjean hit Shows for a big pass on the game-winning drive.
Point Man: Grandjean completed 16 of 24 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Talking Point: “I just stayed confident, knowing God’s by my side and my team, knowing my guys got me. It was awesome." – Grandjean
Notes
• Grandjean was the first freshman quarterback to start a varsity contest in Oxford program history.
• Next week, Oxford hosts Starkville and Clinton hosts Grenada.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.