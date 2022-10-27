Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Cody Stubblefield’s trust in his freshman quarterback is being rewarded.
Well before the season began, the New Albany coach knew Braden Shettles could run the offense. And he’s done so quite well for the Bulldogs, who are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in Division 2-4A entering tonight’s regular season finale at home against Houston (8-1, 4-0).
Shettles has completed 57.5% of his passes for 1,526 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“There’s nobody on our football team that works any harder than Braden Shettles,” Stubblefield said. “And those other guys have seen that. They know, hey, this is not a freshman who expects to pop out here and be good. He’s working his tail off in order to have some of the success that he’s having.”
Shettles has been especially good over the last three games, throwing for 794 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s had his rough spots, for sure, but that comes with the territory.
“He’s going to make mistakes just like all the other guys,” Stubblefield said. “But at the quarterback position, you’re having to process so much, so fast, that it takes a very talented person to do it as a senior, much less a freshman. The work ethic and the confidence he shows on a daily basis allowed us to be more confident in his ability and what he can do.”
Shettles has been aided by a strong rushing attack that averages 198 yards per game. Kody Atkinson has rushed for 662 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Ke’Lan Simpson has 508 yards and nine TDs.
Tonight, the Bulldogs face a stout Houston defense led by linemen Brandon Watkins and William Echoles, the latter of whom stands 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. Linebackers Jamal Cooperwood and Jordan Pratt bring plenty of speed to the table.
The division title is on the line, and Stubblefield is very comfortable with Shettles at the reins in such a big game.
“He’s ahead of the game for a freshman,” Stubblefield said.
Also tonight
• Amory (8-1, 3-0) visits rival Nettleton (6-3, 1-2) in a 4-3A affair.
• In another 4-3A showdown, Aberdeen (7-2, 2-1) hosts Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1) in a battle for second place.
• East Union (4-5, 4-0) travels to Baldwyn (8-1, 4-0) with the 1-2A title on the line.
