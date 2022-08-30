Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
The high school career of Braylen Williams is off to a promising start.
The freshman has taken over at quarterback for Nettleton this season. It’s a situation that can be scary for both the player and his coach.
But Williams was solid in the Tigers’ 33-28 season-opening win at Eupora on Friday, completing 17 of 23 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a young guy that is extremely talented, but we wanted to ease him into things last week against New Albany in the scrimmage, and then he came out and played much better against Eupora,” Nettleton coach John Keith said.
It was not a smooth night for Williams and the Nettleton offense. The Tigers committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, and then things started clicking in the third quarter. Nettleton scored 19 points in the period, as Williams hit Zavian Dilworth for a 37-yard touchdown and also scored a TD with his legs.
“We had to really work through some things to come out with the victory, so I think it’s only going to help (Williams) become more experienced and help our team grow as the year goes on,” Keith said.
Williams has the luxury of experienced receivers in Dilworth, a senior, and junior Anterion Venson. Dilworth had 10 catches for 123 yards, while Venson made six grabs for 100 yards.
Nettleton peppered Eupora with screen passes early on but began to stretch the field as the game progressed.
“Our screen game was really good based off some alignment stuff they were doing,” Keith said. “And once we hit a few of those, it opened up some downfield shots, and we took a few of those.”
Williams also rushed for 44 yards and a TD.
“He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” said Keith. “He made a couple of reads. We’re going to be giving him the option to read and make a decision to pull it.”
Nettleton is back on the field Friday when it hosts Mooreville.
