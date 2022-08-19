NEW ALBANY - New Albany and Nettleton trotted out freshmen quarterbacks in Friday's controlled scrimmage and both coaches were pleased with what they saw from their youthful players.
Braden Shettles of New Albany and Braylen Williams of Nettleton both showed flashes of promise and potential with their leadership and athleticism. If they can keep true to the form of Friday's exhibition, the rest of the season should be filled with plenty of excitement and touchdowns.
Shettles shines with his arm
Coach Cody Stubblefield had praise for his young Bulldog signal caller and liked what he saw with his reads and decision-making.
"I think Braden did a really good job tonight for the most part, they blitzed a lot and played man coverage, so that puts as much strain possible on a quarterback, especially a freshman that hasn't had a varsity start, but he handled it really well," Stubblefield said. "Offensive line wise we protected him and we got to make sure we have our eyes up and control that.
"That was a good test as far as that goes, I don't anticipate many teams to play us that way, but if they do, we gotta make them pay."
Shettles drove New Albany 75 yards on their second possession, capping it with a 29-yard touchdown strike to Kaleb Shumpert. He finished that period by going 6 of 12 with a touchdown.
Stubblefield also liked the support role of his receivers in helping his quarterback ease into his new role.
"Jeb Bolen continues to do a really good job, he's done it so far this year and he's a guy that does it really well and when the ball hits his hands, he catches it," Stubblefield said. "Kaleum Shaw is a guy that is electric and we gotta make sure we keep giving him the ball because he can make things happen. Those two guys stand out week in and week out."
Williams shows flashes of athletic ability
Nettleton's Williams used his arm and legs to star for the Tigers on Friday night. Coach John Keith feels like his quarterback performed well in his first varsity start.
"One, he was a little limited with the no contact thing, so that takes an aspect of his game away, but I thought as the game progressed, he got into a rhythm," Keith said. "Early on, I thought he played like a freshman at times, he missed a couple of reads, but he came over and looked at the replay and he saw some of those.
"Couple of the balls, he was high on and things like that, but he definitely shows flashes of the potential he has and the ability he has with today being just the first of many games he's going to play. He's just setting the baseline or foundation of what he's capable of and being a key part of our offense.
"I just think he will continue to get better because he's a kid that wants to work hard, wants to get better, is a great competitor, he's a great kid. I expect him to come out Monday wanting to work and wanting to get better from this."
One of the longest runs of the night belong to Williams as he broke loose down the sideline and raced through the New Albany secondary for a 44-yard run.
Williams' favorite targets in the passing game were Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson.
Dilworth caught six passes in the two periods of Nettleton possessions with a long of 11 yards.
Venson caught two deep balls in the final possession for the Tigers that went for 30 and 25 yards.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.