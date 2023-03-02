JACKSON • Freshmen are built different at Ingomar.
Take Daylen Grisham. Like most Lady Falcons, she grew up around Ingomar basketball. Her older sister, Carson, was a part of three state championship teams (2016-18).
Daylen Grisham was brought up to the varsity as an eighth grader and saw limited playing time. She had her coming-out party Thursday at the Mississippi Coliseum, scoring 20 points and earning game MVP honors in Ingomar’s 53-38 win over Biggersville in the Class 1A state title game.
Then there’s Issie Riddle, another freshman with close family ties to the program. Her siblings, Maggie Smithey and Tyson Smithey, both won gold balls for Ingomar. Against Biggersville, Riddle scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help salt away the program’s 12th state championship.
“They’re not (just) any two freshmen,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said.
Like Daylen, Carson Grisham was a freshman the first time she played for a state title, and she had some sound advice for little sister.
“I said, ‘Just show them what you’ve got. I know what you’re made of, but you’ve got to show them what you’re made of,’” Carson Grisham said.
Daylen did that early on, as Biggersville focused on taking Macie Phifer – this year’s 1A Miss Basketball – out of the game. Grisham scored the Lady Falcons’ final seven points of the first half – on a layup, a 3-pointer and a jumper in the lane – and the game was tied at 23-23 at halftime.
Grisham said that with Biggersville forward Asia Stafford staying in the post on defense, “We knew that I could flash in, and I just had to learn how to make those shots.”
Riddle said her siblings told her not to be intimidated by the environment at the Big House.
“Once I got on the court, I was fine,” she said.
This shouldn’t be surprising. Growing up in Ingomar, for many, essentially means growing up in the basketball program. Grisham and Riddle have played together since they were 5 years old, and they watched their siblings win again and again.
Ingomar basketball is a big part of their identity.
“That really does help a lot, being able to grow up in it,” Carson Grisham said. “And it’s a tradition at Ingomar, it really is.”
