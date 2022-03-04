Belmont won the 3A title last year before moving down to 2A. Lake just knocked off the reigning 2A champ, New Site, in the semifinals.
FOR BELMONT TO WIN
Belmont’s guards can all score, and in different ways. Mary-Grace Storment (18.7 ppg) is a strong jump shooter; point guard Carlie Brock (13.3 ppg) can slash to the basket; and Rayleigh Guin (7.2 ppg) is proficient in both forms. Kat Reno (6.2 ppg) can be an X-factor off the bench.
FOR LAKE TO WIN
The Lady Hornets also have a strong backcourt, led by Tra’Shaylah Wilson and Laneisha Palm. They would do well to try and get Brock in foul trouble, which has been an issue at times for the freshman.
HISTORY
Belmont owns 12 state championships, including four under coach Chris Higginbottom. Lake’s lone championship came in 2001, when it beat Myrtle for the 1A crown.
COACH SPEAK
“When you come four or five years in a row, that really helps, the experience of being in here. It’s not a first-time deal.” – Higginbottom
CLASS 2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
THE GAME
Pine Grove (23-8) vs. Velma Jackson (17-10), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Pine Grove d. Heidelberg 54-44
Velma Jackson d. Choctaw County 51-38
THE MATCHUP
It’s veterans versus upstarts. Velma Jackson is playing in a state final for the seventh time since 2013, while Pine Grove is here for the first time since 1977.
FOR PINE GROVE TO WIN
Senior Carson Rowland (20 ppg) is the unquestioned go-to guy for Pine Grove, and he has to start fast. But Jack Hudson can do major damage from 3-point range, as he did with five of them against Heidelberg.
FOR VELMA JACKSON TO WIN
The Falcons know how to rebound – they collected 46 against Choctaw, including 23 on the offensive glass. But they’ll have to hang with a Pine Grove team that averages 29 rebounds per game.
HISTORY
Velma Jackson has won five state titles – all since 2013, and all at the 3A level. Pine Grove won its lone title in 1977.
COACH SPEAK
“The old saying always holds true: To be the best you have to beat the best. We definitely look forward to the challenge of playing such a well-known championship contender.” – Pine Grove’s Jake Walker