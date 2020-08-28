Lamart Harvey is eager to get his team back on the field. A scrimmage tonight – weather permitting – would be a start.
Okolona, which went 3-8 last season, missed the Class 1A playoffs for the first time in three years under Harvey. With the bad taste in his mouth, today’s two-quarter scrimmage at home against Aberdeen will be a test run for his Chieftains, who are trying to bounce back from a tough year.
“COVID canceled the spring, and I have installed a new offense,” said Harvey. “We are running some double-wing sets off shotgun formations, and I’m excited to see it in action. We look good against each other with it but we want to see how it looks.”
Harvey will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in sophomore Jayden Stephen. And while he wants to see how his new signal caller handles things in live action, Harvey’s focus will be on his three freshmen offensive linemen.
“They are big boys and they are tough physically, but we have to get them ready mentally. So my eyes will definitely be up front,” said Harvey.
Okolona and many others will have to break in some young players at key spots. Potts Camp is in that same boat with the exception of returning starting quarterback Joshua Blake and running back Dakota Moore.
The Cardinals feature just five seniors on the roster. The lack of experience is a big reason why head coach Darrow Anderson wanted to schedule 4A opponent Tishomingo County.
“It’ll be a good challenge for us,” said Anderson. “We’ve been hitting each other for two weeks now, and we are ready to get after somebody else.
“With all the young kids, we need this just for the experience.”
Inclement weather is threatening the chances of many scrimmages being played. Harvey and Anderson both said that final decisions will be made around noon today.