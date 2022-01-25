PINE GROVE • With her team down double digits late in the third quarter, Pine Grove junior Ellie Fryar took it upon herself to lead a comeback effort on Tuesday night.
Fryar scored 18 of her team-high 23 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Panthers fought back for a 52-47 win over Division 1-2A rival Walnut.
Walnut (11-10, 1-3) took a 38-28 lead – its largest lead of the game – with 20 seconds left in the third as Madi Kate Vuncannon finished off a personal 5-0 run with a layup. Then, on the other end, Fryar answered with a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to spark an otherwise shoddy offensive performance from Pine Grove (12-10, 2-3) up to that point.
That three gave the Lady Panthers life, and some confidence to boot in the fourth, where they outscored Walnut 21-9 behind a trio of 3-pointers from Selah Jumper, Lana Rowland and Madison Foster.
Pine Grove was 3 of 7 from deep in the fourth, but just 7 of 21 (33.3%) for the game.
“You kind of hate to fuss at them when they take some of those shots and they don’t need to take them,” Pine Grove coach Katie Bates said. “But when we lock in on defense, our offense just kind of flows and our confidence flows from there.”
Defense was the Lady Panthers' calling card in the fourth, as they held Walnut to just two field goals in the final period – the last a layup off a steal from Vuncannon that tied the game 47-47 with 1:17 left.
Fryar finished the game with the next five points to secure the win. Her last three points came at the line, where she was 8 of 12 in the fourth.
“I just had to do what needed to be done for my team,” said Fryar.
Pine Grove was 15 of 35 (42.9%) from the floor, while Walnut shot 15 of 41 (36.5%), including 4 of 18 (22.2%) from 3-point range. Vuncannon finished with 32 points.
(B) Pine Grove 78, Walnut 47: Carson Rowland dropped 33 points in the win for the Panthers. Jack Hudson added 18.
Jack Leak led Walnut with 11 on three makes from deep.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Fryar’s putback with 37 seconds left gave Pine Grove a 49-47 lead before she went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to close out the game.
Point Maker: Fryar was 6 of 14 from the field and 9 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We didn’t close the game like we needed to. The opportunities were there, but we just didn’t execute down the stretch.” – Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon