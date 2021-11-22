SALTILLO – It’s hard to go wrong when lobbing the ball in to Clara Garland.
The 6-foot-4 senior notched 32 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5-ranked Tishomingo County held off No. 10 Lafayette, 60-41, at the Saltillo Shootout on Monday.
Garland is just one piece of a puzzle that has come together very quickly for the Lady Braves (9-0). They lost top scorer Maura Nunley to graduation, and then starter Lexi Kennedy went down with a knee injury over the summer.
“It took us a while to get the flow of everything,” Garland said. “Beginning of the season we were like, oh snap, we’re going to be good. We’ve got chemistry.”
The chemistry is most evident when Tishomingo County is playing defense. Their press beleaguered Lafayette (4-2) most of the game and led to plenty of easy buckets.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, bottom line. And when we did have layups, we missed them,” Lafayette coach Shayne Linzy said.
The Lady Commodores shot just 34% from the field, but they made a strong push in the third quarter, cutting a 30-21 deficit to 30-27 on a Karizma Norphlet jumper.
Tishomingo County led 37-30 entering the fourth and made if 44-34 on a 3-point play by Zareli Ozuna with 6:15 left. Lafayette never threatened again.
“I thought in the second half they did a better job of composing themselves after we made our run and closed the gap,” Linzy said. “When they made their run, we did not compose ourselves.”
Madison Bennett had 13 points for Tish County, which shot 46.5% from the field but was just 18 of 38 at the free throw line.
Mariah Reed-Jones led Lafayette with 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The Lady Braves went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to open up a 51-34 lead.
Point Maker: Garland hit 13 of 16 shots from the field – all of them at the rim.
Talking Point: “We’re pretty good defensively, we think – when we’re in the right spots. We’ve got a lot of young girls doing a lot of stuff out there.” – Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton