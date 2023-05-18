HATTIESBURG – Saltillo just didn’t have enough gas left in the tank.
The Lady Tigers came up short in Game 2 of the Class 5A softball finals at Southern Miss on Thursday, losing 2-1 to George County. It’s the first state championship for the Lady Rebels (30-4).
This was the fifth game in six days for Saltillo (19-9). It’s been a taxing stretch that included a three-game series win over juggernaut Neshoba Central in the North finals.
“Probably mentally, too, as much as physically. It’s just a lot of emotion that goes into a road series and trying to do some of the things we did,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said.
The Lady Tigers certainly had their chances in Game 2, though, thanks in no small part to pitcher A.K. Willingham. The junior was much sharper than in Game 1 the previous day, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
“Give credit to (George County) – they’re a really good team,” Buse said. “But I can’t say enough about A.K today. She was hurting, and I felt to four-hit them at 50% was pretty impressive.”
Two of George County’s hits came in the critical sixth inning. Natalie Jones laced a two-out double down the left field line, and after an intentional walk of Ashton Fairley, Sidnee Beech looped a single to right field for a 2-1 lead.
“When (Buse) did that, I had a sigh of relief,” George County coach Kasey McCann said of the intentional pass. “(Beech) had a great day yesterday, and I was wondering why he did that. But it worked in our favor.”
Saltillo was able to put runners at first and second with one out in the seventh. But the runner at third was picked off, and then reliever Peyton Collins got a strikeout to end the game.
Collins, the Game 1 winner and series MVP, entered after six strong innings by starter Addison Davis. The eighth grader allowed one run on two hits in six innings.
Saltillo took a 1-0 lead in the second on Zalla McCaffery’s RBI single. In the third, Jordyn Bradley smashed a triple and then scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Jones’ double in the sixth came with two outs. Beech hit her RBI single two batters later.
Big Stat: Jones was 2 for 3 with two doubles.
Coach Speak: “It’s been a rollercoaster the last few days. I hope the kids know how proud I am of them.” – Buse
