TUPELO – A secondary option in Tupelo’s passing game last season, KD Gibson has become the big-play alpha this fall.
Through four games, the junior receiver has established himself as a downfield threat. He’s made 13 receptions for 277 yards – an average of 21.3 yards per catch. That’s up from an average of 15.9 last year.
In last week’s 38-14 win over Columbus, Gibson had a 45-yard touchdown grab, and he set up another score with a 57-yard catch. He finished the game with a career-high 119 yards on four receptions.
“He’s gotten better and better each week, and he’s been one of our better receivers on the whole team,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “He’s one of our better playmakers on offense.”
Tonight, Gibson and the Golden Wave – No. 1 in the Daily Journal large school rankings – open Division 2-6A play when Grenada (4-0) pays a visit.
Gibson’s improvement as a player is one reason Tupelo’s offense has gotten better each week. The Wave have found a rhythm with the two-quarterback system featuring sophomores Jeremiah Harrell and Lake Reed.
With the running game struggling last week, it was the passing game that carried the water. Harrell and Reed passed for a combined 197 yards at 21.9 yards per completion.
“They’re doing good. As long as they keep doing what they’re doing, we’re going to keep winning,” Gibson said.
Grenada’s defense is no pushover and is led by linebackers Jalon Townes and Dtrevion Parker, who have made a combined 80 tackles and 7 sacks. But of bigger concern is the Chargers’ running back, Joe Moss, who has already tallied 997 yards and eight touchdowns.
“If we line up well and play hard, we’ll be fine,” Hardin said. “They’re a team that loves to run the football. It starts with the running back. He’s legit.”
Also tonight
• Booneville (3-1) visits Ripley (3-1), which is off to its best start in five years. Ripley hasn’t beaten Booneville since 2008.
• Pontotoc (2-2) and Itawamba AHS (3-1) are both looking to bounce back from Week 4 losses. The Indians lost to New Hope, 24-0, the first time they’ve been shut out in the regular season since 2005.
• Mantachie (4-0) hosts rival Mooreville (0-4), which has lost three of its games by 10 points or less.