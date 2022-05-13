AMORY – Corbin Gillentine had one swing to give Amory the lead in Game 1 of their Class 3A North half series, and he came through in a big way with a three-run homer to spark the Panthers to a 13-5 victory over Booneville on Friday night.
"Coach (Chris) Pace said I had one swing and then lay down the bunt," Gillentine said. "I got that one pitch low and in, and everything worked out for me."
Amory and Booneville were locked in a 5-5 tie when Gillentine's bomb broke it open in the bottom of the fifth.
Zane Gann's RBI single in the top of the second put the Blue Devils up first, but the Panthers were quick to answer in the bottom half, going up 2-1 on back-to-back doubles from Bryce Glenn and Clayton Reese and an RBI single from Will McComb.
Booneville scored four of its five runs with a two-out rally in the third, which included a two-run single from Kade White.
Amory countered once again to tie it up on Ethan Kimbrough's two-run double and Gillentine's sacrifice fly, and the Panthers struck for big innings late, putting up four in the fifth and another four in the sixth.
Gillentine, Reese and Jack Howell all had hits in the sixth.
Howell picked up the win with four innings in relief, getting key strikeouts with the bases loaded twice. Ty Hester came on for the final out.
"That's the biggest pitch of his life," Amory coach Chris Pace said of his freshman getting out of a jam. "Jack threw a real good game for us, and we pulled him at 73 pitches with the lead and didn't want to chance it."
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Gillentine's homer broke the tie in the four-run fifth inning.
Big Stat: The Panthers pounded out 12 hits with seven players getting at least one.
Coach Speak: "We'll see their guy (Ben Davis) tomorrow, but it's good to go up there and have one and have a little momentum going." – Pace