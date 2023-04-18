PONTOTOC – Blakely Gill’s hot bat cooled off Pontotoc on Tuesday night.
The junior belted two home runs as Houston took a 6-4 win in a key Division 2-4A showdown. That puts the Lady Hilltoppers (19-7, 7-3) essentially in a three-way tie for first place with Pontotoc (12-9, 6-3) and South Pontotoc.
Tuesday’s win came one day after Houston was pummeled by South Pontotoc, 11-1.
“It wasn’t about the score, it was just that we didn’t show up, and that’s not who we are,” Houston coach Derick Kirby said. “We’re so much better, and then we come out here tonight against a red-hot Pontotoc team that’s turned it around and found what everybody thought they’d be coming into the season.”
Pontotoc, which had won seven in a row, was playing catch-up all night due in part to Gill. Her solo homer in the third inning gave Houston a 3-0 lead, and then her two-run shot in the fifth made it 6-2.
She’s now homered four times in her last four games and has five on the year.
“I was seeing all screwballs inside, and I backed off the plate and hit it,” Gill said.
Despite those heroics, the Lady Toppers had to fight off the Lady Warriors over the final two innings. Sadie Stegall’s solo home run made it a 6-4 game in the sixth, and the go-ahead run was at the plate when Houston ace Sydney Bean got a pop-out to quell the rally.
Pontotoc had the tying run aboard in the seventh with one out, but Bean (14-4) got a pop-out and strikeout. The senior allowed six hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
“(Monday) night she threw 111 pitches,” Kirby said. “To come back and throw a lot again tonight and be able to gut it out, I’m proud of that kid.”
Houston got two runs in the first inning on a wild pitch and a Haley Ellison RBI single. Chloe Farr scored on a fielder’s choice in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Averi Bridgman (8-4) took the loss. She allowed six runs on five hits, struck out seven and walked one.
Pontotoc will close out division play Thursday at home against South Pontotoc.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Bean reached on an error to open the fifth, and Gill followed with a two-run homer to left field.
Big Stat: Pontotoc stranded seven runners.
Coach Speak: “We’ve got South Thursday. We’ve got to dig in and figure out a way to finish it.” – Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon
