TUPELO – Hannah Kimbrough was begging for a goal all night, and Simar Gill finally delivered it.
Gill’s header in the first overtime lifted Tupelo’s girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Starkville in a Division 1-6A match Friday night.
It capped what was otherwise a frustrating night offensively for the Lady Wave (11-0-1, 3-0).
“I challenged them at the overtime break that somebody just needed to step up,” Kimbrough said. “We needed one person to step up and put it in the back of the net, and (Gill) answered that.”
The score came on Tupelo’s 11th corner kick of the night, in the fifth minute of overtime. Emma Earwood sent a curling shot deep into the box, and Starkville goalkeeper Rose Dodds got a hand on it. But Gill was there to head it in.
“I thought it was going to curve in on its own; it was really close,” Gill said. “I just saw it and I was like, I have to hit this.”
Tupelo struggled to find an offensive flow in the first half, but that changed after intermission when it switched from a 4-4-2 alignment to a 4-3-3, which put three forwards out front. That led to more scoring opportunities, but the Wave just couldn’t cash in.
Dodds made two big saves midway through the half to keep the game scoreless. In the first OT, a Dylan Miller shot was deflected wide to set up Earwood’s crucial corner kick.
Tupelo was coming off a 1-0 win over division rival Oxford three days earlier, and Kimbrough believes her girls might have suffered a bit of a letdown.
“I told my girls two days ago, I looked them in the eye and said it’s the perfect storm,” Kimbrough said. “You’ve just come off a high of beating Oxford, and you’ve got Starkville coming in, and there’s that opportunity for a letdown or not being quite as prepared. I think you saw a little bit of that in the first half for sure.”
Tupelo is off until after Christmas, with its next match scheduled for Jan. 5 versus Grenada at home.
