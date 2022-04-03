Booneville's Michael Smith led both the girls and boys team to state titles this season. He had plenty of good help in assistants Bryant Tynes, from left, Kenny Paul Geno, Chip Johnson, Micah Moment and Cole Lauderdale.
BOONEVILLE – Michael Smith has heard the comments about his assistant coaching staff.
During Booneville’s boys and girls basketball games, Smith is joined by five aides: Kenny Paul Geno, Chip Johnson, Cole Lauderdale, Micah Moment and Bryant Tynes. Moment and Tynes also coach the junior high teams, while Geno is a part-timer.
“People make those slick comments all the time, that, ‘You have six guys that coach every basketball team here,’” Smith said. “That’s eight teams. That’s junior high, high school and JV.”
Smith prefers not to isolate his assistants in other parts of the program. It’s an approach that has paid off, as Booneville swept the Class 3A state championships this year. Smith has been named the 2022 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, but he’s quick to point out that it’s not a one-man job.
As coach of both varsity teams, Smith has to lean heavily on his assistants, be it scouting opponents or getting the boys team ready to play while Smith is still on the floor with the girls.
“We’re all in the whole thing together, and I think that speaks volumes to both of our teams,” Smith said.
Smith and his coaching staff faced a particularly daunting challenge with the girls this season. The Lady Devils won just five games last year, but transfers Taitianna Beene, Kaylee Johnson and Kylee Johnson gave them a boost.
Kaylee Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in December, but Booneville carried on, going 30-2 en route to the title.
“It was a unique team. They were so close,” Smith said. “We never really had one person that you felt like had to take over games.”
Smith pinpointed several key games throughout the season that had an impact, like the season opener against Ripley and its 5-foot-11 double-double machine, Alorian Story. Booneville won, 44-41.
“Where some groups you may not be as concerned with that first game or first couple of games, we felt it was critical that right out of the gate we played well enough that they started to believe,” Smith said.
When the Lady Devils beat Kossuth in division play, “We started realizing that we may have a chance at this.”
Booneville rolled through the playoffs, winning each game by double digits. It was a special season, even more so because of who Smith had with him on the bench.