Calhoun City’s championship hopes took a big hit last July when its best player, Quay Bailey, suffered an ACL injury.
The Lady Wildcats had been playing well all summer, motivated by their heartbreaking loss in the Class 2A state semifinals the previous season. When Bailey went down, she took her 19 points and 11 rebounds per game with her.
“Right there we were kind of counted out,” coach Rob Fox said.
The Lady Wildcats did not count themselves out, though. They just counted on each other, going 30-3 and claiming the 2A state title.
“One of our things is ‘count on me,’” Fox said. “Everybody stepped it up all the way across the board.”
As a cap to the magical season, Fox has been named the 2019-20 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Calhoun City was actually well-prepared for the absence of Bailey. Fox made sure to spread minutes around during summer league play, and that paid off.
“I wouldn’t tell it to a lot of folks, but I think it helped them mentally that look, you’ve done played without her, you’ve won without her,” Fox said.
Nevertheless, the Lady Wildcats had to overhaul their approach on both ends of the floor. With Bailey and Damya Campbell both in the post, Fox was going to play a lot of zone defense and pound the ball inside on offense.
Making the transition
“It changed our whole thing from being an inside-out team and a zone team to pressing and seeing how many transition layups we could get,” he said.
That effort was led by point guard Ajala Mays, who had a breakout season. The senior averaged 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
“There would be times in a game where we just told her to go, and she has enough speed to almost take over games,” Fox said.
Bailey finally returned in time for the postseason, and Calhoun City didn’t miss a beat. She had 16 points in a semifinal win against Puckett, but she didn’t play in the first quarter or overtime period of the state title game, a 67-57 win over Coahoma County.
It was the program’s first championship since 1949, and it was extra special for Fox, a Calhoun City alum who has been head coach there for 10 years.
“I’m probably happier for the kids than anything,” he said. “We talk about somebody winning in 1949, but don’t nobody know nothing about that team.”