R’Daztiny Harris has done a lot for Hickory Flat basketball, and never more so than this past season.
Surrounded by a young team, the senior had the most productive season of her five-year varsity career. She averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game, leading the Lady Rebels to a 28-5 record.
Harris is the 2019-20 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
She carried Hickory Flat into the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state tournament. Harris scored 38 of her team’s 42 points in a loss to Pine Grove, which went on to win its fourth-straight state title.
It capped a season in which Harris thrived despite playing out of position at point guard – she prefers to play off the ball. She can also play down low.
In fact, she’s played every position for Hickory Flat.
“She can score from the 3-point line, she can score on the pull-up jump shot, she can take it to the hole, and she can post you up,” coach Brent Kuhl said.
Harris faced all sorts of defenses as teams tried to limit her – box-and-1, triangle-and-2, 1-3-1. She was often double-teamed even when she didn’t have the ball.
And yet Harris managed to shoot 45% from the field. Kuhl recalled a game against Hatley in which Harris knocked down three straight 3-pointers with two defenders in her face.
‘She’s special’
“They’re going to send two or three kids at her, and she’s still going to either blow by them or raise up and hit a jump shot right in their face,” Kuhl said. “She’s special.”
Entering this season, Harris knew she would have to shoulder a bigger scoring and leadership load than in the past given the Lady Rebels’ inexperience.
“But I didn’t expect it to be as much as it was,” she said. “I had to pull the whole team on the court, off the court, in the locker room. I had to be a leader everywhere.”
Harris, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for her career, will play for Itawamba Community College next season. She will be greatly missed by Kuhl, who she credited with pushing her to get better.
“She’s meant everything to our program,” Kuhl said. “I had her from her eighth grade all the way through her senior year, and she has pretty much done everything a ballplayer can and should do individually. …”
“I have never coached a kid like her.”