PONTOTOC – Samya Brooks could see her future at a young age.
She first got a glimpse of it in seventh grade when she saw her older AAU teammates committing to college basketball programs. Brooks knew immediately that’s what she wanted to do.
That future will soon come to pass, as the Pontotoc senior will head to Alabama State after graduating. The 6-foot forward leaves behind a stellar career that ends with her being named the 2022 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
When Brooks declared her intentions to play in college, her mother Lamesha was quick to encourage her.
“My mom especially, she told me the benefits of college,” Brooks said. “You get to go to school free, you get to play ball. She led me in the right path of wanting to play.”
The first order of business was becoming good enough to earn scholarship offers. Her raw talent was no a question; coach Kyle Heard spotted that his first year on the job, when Brooks was a seventh grader.
“She had a knack for making layups, and at that age if they consistently make layups and they’ve got a little size, you’re like, this girl’s got a chance,” Heard said.
Brooks had a strong freshman campaign, but it ended prematurely when fourth-seeded New Albany stunned Pontotoc in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I got in the gym every day after that. I didn’t want to lose that way again,” Brooks said.
Two years later, the Lady Warriors were state champions, and Brooks was named the title game MVP. A repeat was not in the cards this past season, but Pontotoc still went 29-4, as Brooks averaged 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the floor.
She’s developed into a post player who’s not only strong, but nimble and savvy.
“The thing is, a lot of that wasn’t natural,” Heard said. “She has spent the time. She’s worked with a lot of trainers. If I say there’s an open gym, she’s at the open gym. She’s wanted this, and she’s worked for this her whole career.”
The next step – going to college – can be intimidating. But Brooks has been looking forward to it for so long, and she can’t wait.
“I want to go and play in different college stadiums, and I want to just get to feel the college part of it – going to class and coming back the next day, waking up early,” she said. “People say that they hate doing that, but I want to experience it for myself and see how it feels not to be here any more and going off to another state and playing, and having a different coaching staff and getting closer to them.”