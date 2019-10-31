Azariah Buford
Guard, 5-8, Sr., Lafayette
• Averaged 17.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.5 spg as point guard. First-team All-Area pick.
Hannah Campbell
Guard, 5-8, Jr., New Site
• Averaged 14.8 ppg and made 60 3-pointers. Helped New Site reach third round of 2A playoffs.
Che’Mya Carouthers
Guard, 5-8, Sr., Tupelo
• Strong ball-handler who averaged 15 ppg, 7 rpg and leads guard-heavy lineup.
Loren Elliott
Guard, 5-9, Sr., Pine Grove
• A threat to score from anywhere, averaged 17.9 ppg. Led team to third straight 1A title.
R’Daztiny Harris
Guard/forward, 5-6, Sr., Hickory Flat
• Averaged 20.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg despite fighting through an ankle injury much of the season.
Siarra Jackson
Forward, 5-8, Sr., Ripley
• First-team All-Area pick averaged 22 ppg, 10 rpg and led Lady Tigers to 4A title game.
Annie Orman
Guard, 5-5, Jr., West Union
• Dynamic playmaker averaged 21.2 ppg, 2.5 spg. She’s an Ole Miss softball commit.
Katie Powers
Guard, 5-7, Sr., Tishomingo Co.
• Averaged 11 ppg, was named Division 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
DeeDee Shephard
Guard, 5-8, Sr., Pontotoc
• The Houston transfer settled right in, averaging 18.3 ppg while shooting 59.9% from the field.
Macie Walker
Guard, 5-9, Jr., Belmont
• Averaged 20.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg in breakout season. Shot 54.1% from the floor.