OXFORD – On a sunny afternoon last week, Melinda Scruggs was walking across Lafayette High School’s athletic complex, smuggling a state championship trophy under her jacket so as not to spoil the surprise.
Except it should be no surprise that Scruggs is the Daily Journal’s 2020-21 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. It’s the third time she’s won the award, and it’s just the latest of her many accomplishments at Lafayette.
The trophy under Scruggs’ jacket was for a photo shoot. It’s one of four such trophies the Lady Commodores have earned, and it represented their third-straight state title.
“It’s kind of hard to really put into words the accomplishments we’ve had,” Scruggs said of the three-peat. “I would have never guessed that, but I hope that we stay humble in this process and continue to take each year as a special year.”
Lafayette’s 2020-21 squad might have been its most special – certainly it’s deepest. Six players scored six or more goals on the season, and several starters were also key cogs of the two previous championship runs.
That’s a testament to the growth this program has experienced under Scruggs, who has been head coach for 12 seasons.
“If I could take the last few years, all three years, you can really see growth obviously on the field,” Scruggs said. “But I feel like the maturity level and their relationships and how they work as more of a family and a cohesive unit is where we’ve stepped up even further.”
The Lady Commodores, who went 17-2, lose four key seniors from this year’s team. But top goal scorers Hudson Lindsay, Julia Perkins and Caroline Perkins return.
Plus, there’s accountability throughout the group, regardless of age.
“It’s really weird with high school because you have seventh through 12th that can play,” Scruggs said. “You’re going to have such a variety of that, and that’s where some of our seniors and juniors and even some of our sophomores have really stepped up to say, hey, this is how we run our program, and we need you guys to step up to this level. They’re starting to see what it takes and motivate others.”