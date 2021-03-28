OXFORD – Grace Freeman is intimately familiar with elite talent, and it’s helped her discover her own.
Her father, Brad, led Mississippi State’s baseball team to consecutive College World Series appearances in 1997 and ’98. Her mother, Tatum, played soccer at Virginia Tech.
Early in her soccer career at Oxford, Freeman was a teammate of Morgan O’Connor, who was a three-time Daily Journal Player of the Year and now plays at Ole Miss.
And now Freeman, a junior forward, is the 2020-21 Daily Journal Player of the Year.
She scored 30 goals in just 12 matches as the Lady Chargers went 16-2-1 and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The reason Freeman missed so many games is because she also plays for an elite club team based in Birmingham.
“I didn’t get to play as many games as I’d like because of club, but I think it’s pretty good considering I was only there for half the games,” Freeman said.
It’s an arrangement Oxford coach Hunter Crane accepts. O’Connor did the same thing, and it ultimately benefits both player and team.
“Club really helped me to find the confidence in myself that I knew I needed,” Freeman said. “I took that into my high school games and just worked hard every game.”
As a sophomore – the year after O’Connor graduated – Freeman moved from attacking midfielder to forward and scored 15 goals. Crane needed her to go from distributor to scorer, and it was a fairly easy transition.
“When she got into her sophomore year, we asked her to take over for Morgan and to be able to put the ball in the back of the net,” Crane said. “She was able to do that. But this year she took that next step and got a lot more comfortable at that style of play and what we needed her to do.”
Freeman is an Ole Miss commit and appears equipped to manage her talent. Her dad has helped guide her through the recruiting process, and O’Connor has been a good friend and sounding board.
And she’s got big goals for her senior year.
“I really hope to win Gatorade Player (of the Year), and I want to score as many goals as possible,” Freeman said. “Overall I want to have a good team culture and environment. And to win state.”