NEW ALBANY – Bert Anderson’s investment in youth soccer has been paying off, never more so than this year.
New Albany’s girls recently finished a historic season, reaching the Class 4A state championship for the first time. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Stone 4-0 in the final, but that couldn’t dull the shine on what they accomplished.
Anderson, who’s in his seventh year leading the program, is the 2022 Daily Journal Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
The Lady Bulldogs were a strong program when Anderson took over, but then came three-straight seasons in which they finished .500 or below. The developmental leagues at the middle school and the park and rec were lacking, so Anderson helped start a select team five years ago.
Some of the players who first joined that team were crucial pieces this season.
“This is the fifth year of that, and I think that’s started to help us see the benefits of that,” Anderson said. “We did have a couple of down years, but the quality of the girls is mainly what’s been able to help. … They’ve really bought into it. About three years ago, everything started to turn better for us.”
Junior Sammi Jo Doyle led the Lady Bulldogs this year with 28 goals, and three seniors also played huge roles: Caroline King, Josephine Pittman and Catherine Truemper. King had 21 goals, Pittman had 19, and Truemper anchored a strong back line.
“The seniors are what really drove the team down toward the end of the season during that win streak, and also definitely in the playoffs,” Anderson said.
New Albany started 2-7 but reeled off 16 wins in a row before running into Stone. It took a bit for Pittman, a Mooreville transfer, to mesh with her new teammates. Once she did, the Lady Bulldogs could do no wrong.
The start of the winning streak coincided with the start of division play. New Albany blanked Ripley 5-0 and followed that up with 2-1 win over non-division foe New Hope – a team that reached the second round of the 5A playoffs.
“We were just trying to feel each other out,” Doyle said, “and then that New Hope game, we started figuring it out.”