SALTILLO – Matthew Reeder nearly left Saltillo three years ago. He sure is glad he stayed.
Had he left, Reeder would have missed out on the 2022-23 soccer season, which ended with his Saltillo girls winning the Class 5A state championship. And he would have missed out on being named the 2023 Daily Journal Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
Following the 2019-20 season, Reeder was hired to start the women’s program at Blue Mountain College. He was on the recruiting trail for several months before ultimately deciding to stay at Saltillo – the only place he’s ever coached.
“Blue Mountain was a great opportunity,” Reeder said. “But then and now, family has always got to come first. I chose to stay with my family, be able to spend more time with my kids. But I’ve also built a family here. These two groups – the girls and the boys – they are my family, too.”
Reeder has been at Saltillo for 11 years, starting off as an assistant coach. He took over the girls program his second season, then the boys the next year. He led the Tigers to a state title in 2018, and this year was the first championship for the Lady Tigers.
Saltillo had been tantalizingly close to reaching the title game the previous three seasons but was stymied each time by Lafayette in the semifinals. Those teams met again this season, and Saltillo finally prevailed, 3-2.
“The job wasn’t done,” Reeder said. “And as much as we wanted to beat Lafayette, we knew they were just the next step in where we wanted to go. … We got there, and we knew we didn’t want to waste the opportunity.”
Saltillo faced West Harrison in the 5A final. Midfielder Caroline Hamm and striker O.J. Miller each scored a goal in the 2-0 win. What was unique about those players, as well as defender Jasmine Steinman, is they also played on the basketball team.
Yet they had a huge impact for Saltillo all season.
“I cannot imagine how physically strenuous it is for them,” Reeder said. “We try to do what we can to protect their minutes and protect their legs, but at the end of the day you’re playing two full-contact, physical sports, and they’ve done it with class and with grace. It’s been really impressive just to watch the commitment of those young ladies.”
This season’s team was also unique in that it didn’t have a dominant goal scorer as in years past. Miller had a team-high 15 goals, while Hamm had 13. A.C. Crouch and Bre Morgan had 10 apiece.
“We had so many girls that could step up at any moment that we didn’t really know on a given night who was going to be the one with the hot hand,” said Reeder. “That’s what made us a little more difficult (to defend) this year.”
