Tupelo Christian Prep’s soccer program hasn’t been around very long, but its girls team has already become a force in Class I.
The Lady Eagles have reached new heights the past two years under coach Mike White, who has gone 33-3 since taking over prior to the 2018-19 season.
TCPS went 17-2 this past season, including 8-0 in division play, and reached the second round of the Class I state playoffs. White is the Daily Journal Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
TCPS started a co-ed soccer program in 2011, then split into boys and girls teams two years later. The Lady Eagles were 13-5 the season prior to White’s arrival, and he has built on the foundation laid by previous coaches Marty Pettit and Shane Kelley. Of further help has been assistant Shawn Moore, who stayed on when White was hired.
“Shane Kelley was there before me, and he and I talked about players coming over,” White said. “I took what he had done getting girls going different ways and I just brought some of the general philosophy that I had from the years I’ve coached.”
White had never coached a high school team before being hired by TCPS, but he’s been a select soccer coach for 10 years. Select teams have an overall higher talent level than high school squads, but his approach has been effective.
“It’s trying to mix in different levels of talented players,” he said.
TCPS entered the season with high expectations after going 16-1 the previous year, which included a playoff win over Class I power St. Joseph Madison, at the time the reigning state champ.
White put together a more challenging schedule this past season, but the Lady Eagles lost just one regular season game, to 5A Saltillo.
TCPS was led by a young group, including sophomore Dailee Frans and eighth grader Jasmine Steinman, who had 18 goals and made the Daily Journal All-Area team.
“She really came into her own and started moving forward and got more confident and putting the goals in,” White said of Steinman. “They all see, on our team, everybody has an opportunity to get on the field and can play a lot. They just have to be willing to get better, and they have been.”
Only one senior will be lost from this year’s squad, and TCPS is aiming high next season.
“They really want to get to the next level, which is St. Andrew’s,” White said of the 2020 state champion. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”