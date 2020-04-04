Morgan Mitchell became a dominant scorer despite being the focal point of every opponent’s game plan.
The Amory senior forward notched 33 goals this past season, accounting for more than half of her team’s 64 goals. Mitchell’s herculean effort has earned her the 2019-20 Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
As a junior, Mitchell scored 17 goals and teamed with Ashley Stevens to form a dangerous tandem. With the graduation of Stevens, who scored 22 goals, a lot more responsibility fell on Mitchell’s shoulders this year.
“I went into the season knowing there would be a lot more pressure on me knowing I wouldn’t have that help up top,” Mitchell said. “I just had to step up in practice and especially in games with not having her up there. But I would say I just practiced harder and more like I should have been practicing throughout my previous years.”
Amory coach Nathan Clayton employed a one-forward set early in the season but moved to a two-forward set as several young players gained experience.
Even then, many teams would dedicate a defender to marking Mitchell all over the field. Yet she found ways to beat the defense time and again.
“She did a lot better job this year of redirecting runs,” Clayton said. “That’s probably one of the areas where she improved the most. …
“As she made that initial run and we saw that would close off, she’d then redirect into a secondary run, which created some opportunities for her.”
Mitchell also used her 5-foot-11 frame to her advantage, winning balls in the air and out-striding defenders.
“She’s a big target to try to feed a ball in to,” Clayton said, “whether it’s a corner kick or a set piece in the middle third or in the attacking third or even balls that you’re getting service from the outside channels on a cross.”
Behind Mitchell, the Lady Panthers went 11-9, including a 6-2 mark in division play. Amory reached the second round of the Class I playoffs, losing to eventual state champion St. Andrew’s.
Mitchell scored 18 of her goals in division play and had all three of Amory’s goals in a first-round playoff win versus Senatobia.
Clayton said the focus that opposing teams put on Mitchell only helped her game.
“With people putting a man marker on her, some forwards, that messes them up completely,” Clayton said. “But it didn’t with her. I think it elevated her game a little bit, made her a little more determined that she was going to go out there and have an impact in the game.”