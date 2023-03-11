djr-2023-03-11-sport-lafayette-perkins-arp1

After scoring 33 goals as a freshman, Caroline Perkins scored 39 this past season for Lafayette.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – Caroline Perkins is the Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and her older sister is a big reason why.

