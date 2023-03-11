The drive has always been there, of course. Perkins once played travel soccer with much older players, including former Oxford star Morgan O’Connor, who went on to play at Ole Miss and is now at Central Florida.
Perkins said she wasn’t intimidated playing up in age.
“I loved playing with them. I pushed myself even more,” she said.
She’ll need that kind of drive next season. With Julia graduating this year, Caroline won’t have big sis to lean on. But the latter is setting high goals – she not only wants to exceed her scoring total from this season, she also wants to surpass the 54 goals O’Connor scored at Oxford during the 2016-17 season.
It’s a lofty aim, but if Perkins falls short it won’t be for lack of skill or effort.
“Her shots are rockets, and she’s constantly working on that,” Scruggs said. “Probably one of the hardest shots I’ve seen as a female coming out of here. … She’s got the power, the accuracy. She’s just continued to work on that.”
The Lady Commodores went 17-5-1 this season and lost to Saltillo in the Class 5A state semifinals. Lafayette had reached the title game each of the previous four seasons, winning it all on three occasions.
Suffice to say, Perkins and her teammates have a little extra motivation.
“It was kind of a wakeup call for everybody,” she said. “We’re like, oh, we don’t go to state every year. We have to actually work for it. … Even in the offseason we usually kind of take it slow, but we hit the ground running (this) offseason, so I think we’ll be ready next year.”
