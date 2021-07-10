Luke Goff packed a lot of learning into his four years at Tremont.
Now he’s going to take his knowledge to New Site, which approved Goff as the school’s head baseball coach Thursday night. He replaces Andy McGregor, who was recently hired at Booneville.
Tremont was Goff’s first coaching job, and it wasn’t easy. The Eagles were a moribund program when he took over and went 0-17 in his first season.
But they went 9-14 the next year and made the playoffs for only the second time in school history.
“Being at a program in the past where the players did not have a lot of baseball background, I definitely learned the ins and outs of coaching at a faster rate than I would have somewhere else,” Goff said.
Tremont was 2-15 this past season, but Goff has learned not to measure success just by wins and losses.
“We had four starters this past year that had never played baseball,” he said. “By the end of the season we were competing against some pretty decent teams.”
Seeking ‘big things’
At New Site, the 27-year-old takes over a team that went 11-15 this year but still made the Class 2A playoffs. The Royals were 34-28 during McGregor’s three years and reached the second round of the playoffs in 2019.
Goff, who played at traditional power Mooreville in high school, knows what to expect at New Site and feels he’ll be a good fit.
“At New Site I’ll have kids with more background in baseball,” Goff said, “so I really expect to do big things there. I’m going to take that small-town, dirtbag mentality with me to New Site.”