The Golden Wave held the Warriors to 1 net rushing yard in a thoroughly dominant 56-0 win in their home opener.
In its last game, Corinth (1-2) racked up 603 total yards, including 342 on the ground. But the Wing-T attack was no match for a defense that gave up just 242 total yards over the first two games.
“Played assignment football, were very physical. We’re a physical brand,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We knew it was a better matchup for us because of how physical we are.”
Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, struggled to gain offensive traction in the first quarter, so the defense provided a spark. Zech Pratt intercepted Brawner Cregeen and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown, making it 8-0 at the 11:17 mark of the second quarter.
“When I got the pick-six, everybody got hyped,” Pratt said. “Our blood pressure started getting up there and we started showing out.”
The Wave (3-0) scored on their next two possessions: a 1-yard run by Quay Middlebrooks and a 2-yard pass from Lake Reed to Elijah Green.
It was 22-0 at halftime, and the Wave added three more touchdowns in the third quarter to blow it open.
Tupelo finished with 331 rushing yards, including 127 from Middlebrooks. Five different players scored rushing touchdowns for the Wave.
Middlebrooks got his second score of the night on the first play of the third quarter. He wound his way up the middle of the field en route to a 56-yard TD run to make it 29-0.
“At first I didn’t see a hole, but when I saw the cutback, my blockers did what they had to do, and I did the rest,” Middlebrooks said.
Tupelo’s quarterbacks, Jeremiah Harrell and Lake Reed, were a combined 8 of 12 for 67 yards. Reed had a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 6-yard TD run, while Harrell had a 5-yard scoring run.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo removed all doubt about the game’s outcome with the big third quarter.
Point Man: Middlebrooks finished with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Talking Point: “It took us a little bit to get going; kind of played to their level. Then we started playing our game.” – Hardin
Notes
• Cregeen completed 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards.
• Tupelo’s second TD was set up when Lamarcus Heard partially blocked a punt.
• Next week, Corinth hosts Houston, while Tupelo hosts Columbus.