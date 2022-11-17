The Golden Wave (12-0) continue their playoff push Friday when Madison Central (8-3) comes to town for a second-round Class 6A game. These teams met in the regular season, with Tupelo winning 34-0 in a Division 1-6A showdown.
But Madison Central has won four in a row since then, partly due to a change at quarterback. Tight end Jake Norris was moved to that spot, although his status for Friday is questionable after he suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 30-21 win against South Panola.
“We’ve told our guys we have not played this opponent yet,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said during Wednesday’s practice. “We haven’t seen each other. It’s two brand new teams.”
If Norris can’t go Friday, then Vic Sutton will resume full control of the offense. Regardless of who’s at QB, the Jaguars will try to run the ball. Backs Connor Brown and Deandre Pullen have rushed for a combined 1,194 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“They game plan to try and run the ball down your throat, and as D-linemen we take that as disrespect,” senior defensive end Jamarion Scott said. “So we’re going to try to control the line of scrimmage as long as we can.”
Madison Central couldn’t do much of anything offensively in the first meeting, with just 91 yards rushing and 69 passing. Sutton was intercepted twice, including once by Zech Pratt. The senior safety also had seven tackles that night.
Whichever quarterback Madison Central goes with, Pratt believes Tupelo’s defense will be ready to stop him.
“I can say hands down this is the best defense I’ve ever played with, and I have faith in all my guys – D-line, linebackers, DBs,” Pratt said. “We’re going to get the job done no matter who we play.”
The Wave opened the playoffs last week with a 42-0 win over Lewisburg. Despite the score, Hardin felt it was a sloppy effort.
“I was totally embarrassed by the way we played,” he said. “I know we won 42-0, but we were very complacent. We’ve been complacent for the last two weeks.
“We’ve had a great week this week. Our kids have flown around, they’ve had fun, they’ve taken ownership of their actions.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.