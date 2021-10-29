The playoffs essentially begin tonight for Tupelo.
The Golden Wave must win their two remaining regular season games if they hope to clinch a postseason berth. They enter tonight’s game at Clinton at 6-3 overall and 2-3 in Division 2-6A.
“We made this game a playoff week, and that’s what we’re calling it,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “This is a playoff game, and they’re a playoff team, which the majority of teams in our division are.”
Tupelo put itself in this bind by losing three-straight games, a skid that was snapped last week with a 35-0 win over cellar-dwelling Murrah.
During its losing streak, Tupelo allowed an average of 353.7 yards per game – 190.7 on the ground, 163 through the air. Clinton (4-4, 3-2) has a potent rushing attack that averages 205.6 yards per game.
The Arrows piled up 335 yards in a 23-6 win over Oxford two weeks ago.
“They have a quarterback who can change it because he’s very, very athletic. They’ve got a big back that can hit it downhill, and they’ve got another back that can do it all,” Hardin said.
The quarterback is Jordyn Battee, who has rushed for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also passed for 973 yards and nine TDs.
Jakobe Calvin leads the rushing attack with 741 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Juan Taylor has 411 yards and two scores. Clinton likes to run the triple option, power reads, and other looks that will keep Tupelo’s defense on its toes.
“If we’re supposed to box a guy to keep the quarterback in the box, box him; if we’re supposed to spill it, spill it,” Hardin said. “It’s basically doing your job, and take the momentum from last week into this week.”
Hardin expects his team to be tuned in tonight. There really is no other choice.
“It’s black and white. You’ve got to go out and play, you’ve got to go out and win,” Hardin said. “…We’ve had a really good week of practice. We’ve got everybody in the boat.”