SALTILLO – Tupelo’s offense excelled in fits and starts, and that was enough on this night.
The Golden Wave, the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, overcame four turnovers and earned a 41-6 win against Saltillo on Friday.
It was a 21-6 game early in the third quarter after Saltillo’s Tyler Smith scrambled 24 yards for a touchdown. Tupelo’s offense finally got back in gear when Lake Reed hit Fred Adams for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 27-6 with 43 seconds left in the third.
“We’ve got to be better,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We can’t play like we did tonight. Our big thing always is win the turnover ratio – we didn’t.”
Even so, Hardin was pleased with the play of his sophomore quarterbacks, Reed and Jeremiah Harrell. Reed was 3 of 10 for 107 yards and a TD, and he added 87 rushing yards as Tupelo went to the QB run early and often.
Harrell completed all three of his passes for 86 yards, including a 42-yard scoring strike to KD Gibson in the first quarter. That came less than 90 seconds after Harrell’s 15-yard TD run.
“They’re both doing pretty well to be young,” Adams said. “We’re still learning. They’re both really good ball players.”
Tupelo finished the night with 419 total yards, including 226 on the ground. Saltillo (0-2), meanwhile, leaned heavily on Smith, its quarterback. He rushed for 100 yards and added 69 through the air.
Tupelo sacked Smith seven times, but he wasn’t easy to corral.
“I was super impressed with his ability,” Hardin said. “We were too aggressive rushing the quarterback sometimes, and it bit us.”
Jaboree Dooley’s 11-yard touchdown run gave Tupelo a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and that score stood until halftime. He added a 4-yard score in the fourth.
Saltillo had several short fields thanks to a pair of muffed Tupelo punts and a fumble recovery but failed to capitalize.
“They outweighed us all over the board, and we knew going in that’s what it was going to be like, and the kids absolutely played their guts out,” Saltillo coach Ryan Summers said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Saltillo got within 21-6, Tupelo scored twice in a span of less than two minutes.
Point Man: Quay Middlebrooks led Tupelo’s rushing attack with 89 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Talking Point: “I’m proud of those guys. They took advantage of the opportunities, and they’re going to keep getting better.” – Hardin, on his quarterbacks
Notes
• Gibson made three catches for 111 yards.
• Tupelo had seven plays of 20-plus yards.
• Next week, Tupelo hosts Corinth, while Saltillo visits Nettleton.