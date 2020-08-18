TUPELO • The players don’t have helmets to wear just yet, but otherwise Tupelo’s football team feels ready to start the season right now.
Monday marked the beginning of preseason drills for MHSAA schools, and Tupelo got to practice on its blue turf in shorts and T-shirts. No helmets, though, as they’ve been sent off for refurbishing.
The lids will be in hand later this week. And if the season were to start this Friday as originally scheduled, first-year coach Ty Hardin believes the Golden Wave would be prepared.
“I feel like we could play a game tomorrow,” Hardin said. “We’ve got our whole offense installed. We’ve got our whole defense installed. Just 20 minutes ago we’ve officially finished every special team.”
As it is, the COVID-shortened season won’t begin until Sept. 4. Tupelo will visit Neshoba Central that night.
Teams were allowed to begin summer workouts on June 1, with players divided into small groups to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Hardin said none of his players tested positive for the virus over the summer.
Monday also happened to be the start of school for Tupelo students. Life felt sort of normal again for coaches and players alike.
“We’ve kind of had a weird schedule going on in the summer, and nothing’s been normal since about last Christmas,” quarterback Jake Weir said. “So I’m just glad to be back out there.”
Teams can put on shoulder pads on the third day of practice, and they can wear full gear on the sixth day. The prospect of pads popping has players excited.
“You can tell the past few weeks, I won’t say it got monotonous, but they were ready for something else,” Hardin said. “They’re ready for helmets, they’re ready to hit each other, they’re ready to hit somebody else.”
That’s especially true for the defense. Hardin’s 3-4 scheme will put an emphasis on rushing the quarterback. Linebacker Dalton Hughes is eager for full-speed contact drills as soon as they’re allowed.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been this in shape,” Hughes said. “This summer we’ve worked so hard since June 1. We’ve had 80, 90% people here. We’re ready.”