Ty Hardin is about to find out just how much “Tough Tuesdays” have paid off.
His Tupelo football squad opens the Class 6A playoffs tonight when it hosts Warren Central.
The Vikings play a physical brand of football, much like their coach, Josh Morgan, did when he was a hard-hitting safety at Mississippi State in the early 2000s.
It’s the kind of football Hardin has been drilling into his players’ heads during his first season as head coach. Thus, “Tough Tuesdays,” when practices begin with goal line drills or board drills or Oklahoma drills.
“We kind of force them to be tough, and that’s one of our core values of our program,” Hardin said.
The players have largely embraced the concept of always being physical and tough. That’s especially apparent on the defensive line, which was already talented to begin with.
The Golden Wave (6-4) have recorded 60 tackles for loss, with 34 of them coming from Jacarious Clayton (13), Quay Edwards (11) and Romero Hampton (10).
“I knew they were the most talented group we had. They were very immature at first…” Hardin said. “We’ve harped on that: ‘Don’t just be the most talented group. You’ve got to show it on Friday nights. You’ve got to take over games.’”
Warren Central (8-2) has shown toughness in all phases of the game. Its defense has recorded 73 tackles for loss and 20 sacks, while its offense averages 164 rushing yards per game.
“They play great defense, and they run to the football, and they try to get great field position for the offense, and the offense runs the ball,” Hardin said. “That’s what they do, plain and simple. They play just like their head coach played back in the day.”
Also tonight
Playoffs also begin tonight for Classes 5A and 1A.
• Four-time reigning 5A champ West Point (7-3) will visit Holmes County Central (8-2). It’s the first road playoff game for West Point since 2017.
• Baldwyn (5-3) will be on the field for just the sixth time this season when it hosts French Camp (6-3) in a 1A matchup.
• Pontotoc (9-1) travels to Ripley (4-6) for a second-round 4A game. These teams met in the regular season, with Pontotoc winning 31-20.