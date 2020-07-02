TUPELO • Tupelo’s basketball team is starting fresh.
Last season ended in turmoil, with several key players dismissed from the team in February, including starters Keondra Hampton and Josh Mitchell.
The Golden Wave finished 21-11 and lost in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Tuesday night, coach Jeff Norwood conducted a competitive practice for the first time since the team began summer workouts two weeks earlier. He’s eager to move on from last season, and so are his players.
“At times last year I thought when we were playing our best that we were as good as anybody, including the champions (Starkville). It was just hard to maintain that level every day,” Norwood said.
He expects to have a more stable locker room this year, and that starts with junior point guard Braxton Bishop. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 assists per game last season, but his leadership will be just as important as his play.
“We lost five players at the end of the season last year because they weren’t focused, so this year I’ve got to try to get them all together and stay positive,” Bishop said.
“You’ve got to have a good attitude towards it. I believe if we would’ve had all our pieces we could’ve made the championship. Their minds weren’t there at the time.”
Tupelo also has two seniors, LaMarus Miller and Jamarquas Tillman. Miller proved himself a capable scorer at times last year and will be a key weapon next season.
Miller was excited about doing something more than ball-handling drills Tuesday. Players matched up in games of one-one-one, two-on-two and three-on-three.
Miller said he likes what he’s seen so far from the younger players.
“They were struggling at first – they had to get back in shape and stuff,” he said. “I was even struggling myself to get back in shape.”
Norwood said his sophomore and junior classes are tight-knit groups, and he doesn’t expect to see a repeat of last season’s issues.
“I’m excited about having a group of guys that will try to do what you ask, and these guys are that way,” Norwood said. “I don’t know how it will end up for us, wins and losses. I’m optimistic that by the end of the season we’ll be a good team.”