TUPELO – Under a bright blue sky, Tupelo’s football team began the process of shedding the dark cloud that’s been hanging over it since October.
The Golden Wave opened spring practices on Tuesday afternoon. It represented a fresh start for a team that began last season 5-0 only to miss the playoffs for the first time in nine years. That left a sour taste in their mouths, and it’s lingered.
“It’s still there, because we feel like some games we should’ve won,” said Ja’Marion Scott, a rising senior defensive lineman. “But the mentality we have this year, we know what to do to fix the mistakes that we made.”
A big upside for Tupelo is that it returns a lot of experience, including Scott, who was an outside linebacker last year but will now spend more time up front. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder has the kind of athleticism and quickness that will define the Wave’s defense this fall.
“He’s going to be in the trenches since we’ve lost some thickness,” coach Ty Hardin said. “He’s a guy that can stand up or play with his hand down. We feel good returning a guy like him, returning guys like Kaylen Roddy, Tyler Vaughn, and we return the majority of the secondary.”
The offense returns a lot, too, including quarterback Jeremiah Harrell. As a sophomore, he completed 53.3% of his passes for 1,009 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 248 yards and three TDs.
Harrell has gotten bigger, now standing 6-2 and weighing 185 pounds.
“Last year he didn’t really look like a total high school quarterback. He does now,” Hardin said.
Harrell and the rest of the offense will get to dive deeper into the playbook. Tupelo’s youth forced Hardin to keep things relatively simple last season, and the Wave averaged just 253.7 yards per game.
Yet even with more experience and more scheme options, Tupelo’s best bet of moving on from last year is to be better mentally prepared for the unforgiving Division 2-6A schedule.
“You could tell our guys all day what their division was going to be, how hard it was going to be, but until they took the hard lessons…,” Hardin said. “So they understand. It doesn’t matter how good we are going forward, we still have to do our part every day.”